Puisis and South Florida host Rice

South Florida Bulls (7-6) at Rice Owls (7-5)

Houston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on Rice after Sammie Puisis scored 23 points in South Florida’s 65-56 victory against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Owls are 6-1 in home games. Rice is eighth in the AAC in rebounding with 35.0 rebounds. Hailey Adams leads the Owls with 8.3 boards.

The Bulls are 0-2 in road games. South Florida ranks fifth in the AAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Carla Brito averaging 3.1.

Rice scores 67.2 points, 8.1 more per game than the 59.1 South Florida gives up. South Florida averages 61.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 64.0 Rice allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is scoring 10.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Owls.

Mama Dembele is averaging 5.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 59.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

