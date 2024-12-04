Providence visits Rhode Island, aims to break road slide

Providence Friars (4-5) at Rhode Island Rams (4-5) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence travels to…

Providence Friars (4-5) at Rhode Island Rams (4-5)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence travels to Rhode Island looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Rams have gone 2-2 at home. Rhode Island has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Friars are 1-2 on the road. Providence is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rhode Island is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% Providence allows to opponents. Providence averages 59.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the 54.9 Rhode Island allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Phillips averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 23.0% from beyond the arc.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is shooting 53.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Friars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.