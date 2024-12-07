Providence visits Green and Rhode Island

Providence Friars (6-3) at Rhode Island Rams (8-0) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -1.5;…

Providence Friars (6-3) at Rhode Island Rams (8-0)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts Providence after David Green scored 26 points in Rhode Island’s 84-78 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Rams are 6-0 on their home court. Rhode Island leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 37.9 boards. David Fuchs leads the Rams with 6.6 rebounds.

The Friars play their first true road game after going 6-3 to start the season. Providence ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Rhode Island averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 71.4 points per game, 0.9 more than the 70.5 Rhode Island allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 55.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Rams.

Jayden Pierre is averaging 13 points for the Friars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

