Providence squares off against Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-1) vs. Providence Friars (7-4, 1-0 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and Providence square off in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Friars have a 6-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Providence averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Bonnies have a 9-1 record in non-conference games. Saint Bonaventure is eighth in the A-10 with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Noel Brown averaging 1.9.

Providence averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure scores 9.0 more points per game (72.7) than Providence allows to opponents (63.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Pierre is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 12.7 points.

Chance Moore is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Bonnies.

