Providence plays BYU after Pierre’s 22-point outing

BYU Cougars (6-1) at Providence Friars (5-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts BYU after Jayden Pierre scored 22 points in Providence’s 89-73 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Friars are 5-0 in home games. Providence is second in the Big East with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Oswin Erhunmwunse averaging 2.1.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. BYU is third in the Big 12 scoring 87.4 points per game and is shooting 48.9%.

Providence scores 70.0 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 65.1 BYU allows. BYU averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.9 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Providence gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 13.1 points.

Egor Demin is shooting 56.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Cougars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

