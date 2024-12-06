Providence hosts Brown in non-conference action

Brown Bears (4-5) at Providence Friars (5-5) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gianna Aiello and Brown…

Brown Bears (4-5) at Providence Friars (5-5)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gianna Aiello and Brown visit Grace Efosa-Aguebor and Providence in non-conference action.

The Friars have gone 2-1 in home games. Providence has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 1-2 in road games. Brown is fifth in the Ivy League with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Aiello averaging 3.7.

Providence scores 58.3 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 62.8 Brown allows. Brown scores 10.8 more points per game (67.7) than Providence allows to opponents (56.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marta Morales averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 5.6 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

Grace Arnolie is averaging 14.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears.

