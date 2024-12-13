Providence Friars to take on the Merrimack Warriors Saturday

Merrimack Warriors (4-3) at Providence Friars (6-6) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Providence…

Merrimack Warriors (4-3) at Providence Friars (6-6)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack takes on Providence for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Friars have gone 3-2 in home games. Providence is fifth in the Big East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Olsen averaging 2.9.

The Warriors are 1-3 in road games. Merrimack ranks sixth in the MAAC with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Madison Roman averaging 4.3.

Providence is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 57.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 59.8 Providence gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Efosa-Aguebor is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Friars.

Paloma Garcia is averaging 12.4 points and 2.1 steals for the Warriors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

