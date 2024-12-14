Providence Friars take on the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-1) vs. Providence Friars (7-4, 1-0 Big East) Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-1) vs. Providence Friars (7-4, 1-0 Big East)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -3; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and Providence play at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Friars have a 6-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Providence is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Bonnies are 9-1 in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Providence averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 9.0 more points per game (72.7) than Providence gives up to opponents (63.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Christ Essandoko is averaging 4.9 points for the Friars.

Chance Moore is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bonnies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.