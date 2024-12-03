Princeton Tigers to take on the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks on the road

Princeton Tigers (6-3) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-2) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under…

Princeton Tigers (6-3) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-2)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Princeton in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Hawks are 3-1 on their home court. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks sixth in the A-10 with 15.7 assists per game led by Xzayvier Brown averaging 5.3.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 away from home. Princeton ranks sixth in the Ivy League with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 4.8.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Princeton gives up. Princeton has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 36.1% and averaging 16.0 points for the Hawks.

Xaivian Lee is averaging 14.8 points and five assists for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.