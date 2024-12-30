Princeton puts home win streak on the line against Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-12) at Princeton Tigers (8-4) Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Le…

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-12) at Princeton Tigers (8-4)

Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Le Moyne trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Tigers are 4-0 in home games. Princeton is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 67.3 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Dolphins are 0-5 on the road. Le Moyne ranks ninth in the NEC scoring 15.3 points per game in the paint led by Haedyn Roberts averaging 4.0.

Princeton’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 48.0 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 62.8 Princeton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Chea averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Roberts is scoring 9.7 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Dolphins: 0-10, averaging 49.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.