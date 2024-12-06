Princeton plays Furman on 3-game win streak

Princeton Tigers (7-3) at Furman Paladins (8-1) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton aims to keep…

Princeton Tigers (7-3) at Furman Paladins (8-1)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on Furman.

The Paladins have gone 4-0 in home games. Furman has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 away from home. Princeton ranks third in the Ivy League allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Furman makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Princeton has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pjay Smith Jr. is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Paladins.

Xaivian Lee is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers.

