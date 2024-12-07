Princeton plays Furman on 3-game win streak

Princeton Tigers (7-3) at Furman Paladins (8-1) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under…

Princeton Tigers (7-3) at Furman Paladins (8-1)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on Furman.

The Paladins are 4-0 on their home court. Furman scores 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Tigers are 3-0 on the road. Princeton ranks third in the Ivy League allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Furman makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Princeton averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.5 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Furman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pjay Smith Jr. is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Paladins.

Xaivian Lee is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

