Princeton hosts Monmouth following Bashir’s 22-point game

Monmouth Hawks (1-9) at Princeton Tigers (7-4)

Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on Princeton after Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 22 points in Monmouth’s 90-63 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 in home games. Princeton has a 3-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks are 1-6 in road games. Monmouth ranks fourth in the CAA with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Collins averaging 2.3.

Princeton is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.3% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 66.0 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 71.4 Princeton allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalen Davis averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

Bashir is averaging 20.6 points for the Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

