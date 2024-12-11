Prince scores 19 and No. 24 Nebraska women beat Tarleton State 63-50; Markowski hits milestone

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Britt Prince scored 19 points and No. 24 Nebraska turned away Tarleton State 63-50 on Wednesday…

Alexis Markowski added 15 points, making 9 of 10 from the line, and Amiah Hargrove scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half for the Cornhuskers (9-1), who shot just 30% but made 22 of 25 free throws, 20 more than the Texans (5-6), who made their only two.

Markowski’s 15 points made her the fourth Cornhusker to reach a combined career 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Karyn Sanford scored 14 points, hitting a game-high four 3-pointers, and Faith Acker added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Tarleton State, which shot 38% and committed 21 turnovers.

The Texans put together a 9-0 run to get within six midway through the fourth period before Nebraska scored the next eight points, six from the foul line. Consecutive 3s got the Texans back within eight with two minutes remaining. But Prince answered with a 3-pointer, and after the Texans missed three shots in their possession, Callin Hake added the final bucket.

Nebraska went out in front by double figures for the first time in the third quarter after an 8-0 run and led 49-35 heading into the final quarter. The teams were tied after the first quarter and the Texans had a brief lead in the second period until Prince and Kendall Coley answered with 3s and Nebraska went on to a 33-26 halftime lead.

Nebraska is host to Chattanooga on Sunday. Tarleton State is home against New Mexico State on Monday.

