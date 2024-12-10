Pridgen scores 21 as Montana takes down Montana Tech 89-60

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Joe Pridgen’s 21 points helped Montana defeat Montana Tech 89-60 on Tuesday night. Pridgen added 13…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Joe Pridgen’s 21 points helped Montana defeat Montana Tech 89-60 on Tuesday night.

Pridgen added 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies (7-4). Money Williams scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Malik Moore shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Orediggers were led in scoring by Brayden Koch, who finished with 21 points. Hayden Diekhans added 13 points for Montana Tech. Ifeanyi Okeke also had eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

