Presbyterian faces North Carolina Central on 8-game slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-8) at North Carolina Central Eagles (0-10)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian enters the matchup with North Carolina Central as losers of eight straight games.

The Eagles have gone 0-2 in home games. North Carolina Central is 0-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Hose are 0-5 in road games. Presbyterian ranks fifth in the Big South giving up 71.4 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

North Carolina Central is shooting 29.8% from the field this season, 15.5 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game North Carolina Central allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Callahan is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Eagles.

Kishyah Anderson is averaging 12 points for the Blue Hose.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

