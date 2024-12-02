Presbyterian Blue Hose travel to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-4) at Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits Florida…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-4) at Florida A&M Rattlers (1-5)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits Florida A&M for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Rattlers have gone 1-0 at home. Florida A&M has a 1-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Hose have gone 1-4 away from home. Presbyterian scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Florida A&M averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Florida A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milton Matthews is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Rattlers.

Kory Mincy is averaging 13.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Blue Hose.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.