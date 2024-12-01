Presbyterian Blue Hose take on the Queens (NC) Royals on 7-game skid

Queens (NC) Royals (3-3) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-7) Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will…

Queens (NC) Royals (3-3) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-7)

Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will try to stop its seven-game skid when the Blue Hose take on Queens (NC).

The Blue Hose have gone 0-2 in home games. Presbyterian has a 0-3 record against teams above .500.

The Royals are 1-1 on the road. Queens (NC) is second in the ASUN with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kemia Ward averaging 3.7.

Presbyterian scores 47.9 points per game, 17.9 fewer points than the 65.8 Queens (NC) allows. Queens (NC) averages 65.5 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 73.0 Presbyterian allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kishyah Anderson is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Blue Hose.

Jordyn Weaver is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Royals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

