Presbyterian Blue Hose face the Queens (NC) Royals on 7-game skid

Queens (NC) Royals (3-3) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-7)

Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian heads into the matchup against Queens (NC) as losers of seven straight games.

The Blue Hose have gone 0-2 at home. Presbyterian is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

The Royals are 1-1 on the road. Queens (NC) is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

Presbyterian averages 47.9 points per game, 17.9 fewer points than the 65.8 Queens (NC) gives up. Queens (NC)’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (45.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelby Fiddler averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 4.6 points while shooting 25.7% from beyond the arc.

Jordyn Weaver is averaging 12.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Royals.

