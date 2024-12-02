Presbyterian Blue Hose face the Queens (NC) Royals on 7-game skid

Queens (NC) Royals (3-3) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (0-7)
Clinton, South Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian heads into the matchup against Queens (NC) as losers of seven straight games.
The Blue Hose have gone 0-2 at home. Presbyterian is 0-3 against opponents over .500.
The Royals are 1-1 on the road. Queens (NC) is 1-3 against opponents over .500.
Presbyterian averages 47.9 points per game, 17.9 fewer points than the 65.8 Queens (NC) gives up. Queens (NC)’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Presbyterian has allowed to its opponents (45.8%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Shelby Fiddler averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 4.6 points while shooting 25.7% from beyond the arc.
Jordyn Weaver is averaging 12.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Royals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.