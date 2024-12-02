Prairie View A&M visits Wichita State on 3-game road slide

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-3) at Wichita State Shockers (2-5) Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-3) at Wichita State Shockers (2-5)

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Panthers play Wichita State.

The Shockers have gone 2-3 in home games. Wichita State is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers are 0-3 in road games. Prairie View A&M is second in the SWAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Nyam Thornton averaging 2.8.

Wichita State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 74.2 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 75.4 Wichita State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Jameson is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Shockers.

CJ Wilson is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.