Prairie View A&M visits Western Michigan on 4-game road skid

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-4) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-6)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hits the road against Western Michigan looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Broncos are 2-2 on their home court. Western Michigan has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 0-4 in road games. Prairie View A&M has a 1-3 record against opponents above .500.

Western Michigan averages 52.3 points per game, 17.5 fewer points than the 69.8 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 69.3 points per game, 2.7 more than the 66.6 Western Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio is shooting 33.7% and averaging 11.3 points for the Broncos.

CJ Wilson is averaging 10.3 points for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

