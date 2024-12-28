Prairie View A&M visits No. 12 Oklahoma after Miles’ 29-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-11) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oklahoma…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-11) at Oklahoma Sooners (12-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oklahoma plays Prairie View A&M after Duke Miles scored 29 points in Oklahoma’s 89-66 win over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Sooners are 7-0 in home games. Oklahoma is 8-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 0-11 in road games. Prairie View A&M is fourth in the SWAC scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Nick Anderson averaging 8.3.

Oklahoma scores 82.6 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 94.2 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M scores 9.2 more points per game (76.8) than Oklahoma allows (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Fears is shooting 49.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Sooners.

Anderson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.9 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 10-0, averaging 82.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Panthers: 0-10, averaging 75.1 points, 24.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.