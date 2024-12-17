Prairie View A&M takes on No. 18 UCLA after Anderson’s 20-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-9) at UCLA Bruins (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-9) at UCLA Bruins (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -33.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits No. 18 UCLA after Nick Anderson scored 20 points in Prairie View A&M’s 76-75 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Bruins are 7-0 on their home court. UCLA is the best team in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.0 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

The Panthers are 0-9 in road games. Prairie View A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

UCLA’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 25.0 more points per game (80.0) than UCLA allows (55.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Bruins.

Anderson is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.