Prairie View A&M takes on Minnesota on 5-game skid

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-5) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M heads into the matchup with Minnesota after losing five in a row.

The Golden Gophers are 7-0 in home games. Minnesota is 10-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers are 0-5 on the road. Prairie View A&M is seventh in the SWAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jelissa Reese averaging 2.4.

Minnesota scores 76.1 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 72.3 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 33.2% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Battle is averaging 7.9 points, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Golden Gophers.

CJ Wilson is shooting 45.8% and averaging 10.0 points for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.