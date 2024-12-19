Prairie View A&M plays Minnesota, looks to stop road losing streak

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-5) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-1, 0-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-5) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hits the road against Minnesota looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

The Golden Gophers have gone 7-0 in home games. Minnesota is 9-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 0-5 on the road. Prairie View A&M is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Minnesota averages 76.1 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 72.3 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M scores 18.4 more points per game (67.7) than Minnesota allows to opponents (49.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Battle is averaging 7.9 points, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Golden Gophers.

CJ Wilson is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

