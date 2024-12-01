Prairie View A&M faces Wichita State on 3-game road slide

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-3) at Wichita State Shockers (2-5) Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-3) at Wichita State Shockers (2-5)

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M will aim to break its three-game road skid when the Panthers take on Wichita State.

The Shockers are 2-3 in home games. Wichita State ranks seventh in the AAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Taylor Jameson averaging 4.0.

The Panthers are 0-3 on the road. Prairie View A&M scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Wichita State is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Wichita State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameson is shooting 37.1% and averaging 10.9 points for the Shockers.

CJ Wilson is shooting 54.5% and averaging 11.8 points for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

