Prairie View A&M faces Western Michigan on 4-game road skid

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-4) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-4) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-6)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M will try to break its four-game road losing streak when the Panthers take on Western Michigan.

The Broncos have gone 2-2 in home games. Western Michigan is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 0-4 on the road. Prairie View A&M averages 17.5 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Western Michigan averages 52.3 points per game, 17.5 fewer points than the 69.8 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (43.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Asensio averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc.

Crystal Schultz is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.