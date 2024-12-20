Powell leads Brown against New Hampshire after 21-point outing

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-6) at Brown Bears (5-6) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces New…

New Hampshire Wildcats (5-6) at Brown Bears (5-6)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces New Hampshire after Gia Powell scored 21 points in Brown’s 53-50 victory against the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Bears are 3-2 in home games. Brown has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 3-4 on the road. New Hampshire averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Brown scores 67.5 points, 8.1 more per game than the 59.4 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Brown has given up to its opponents (42.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Arnolie is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bears.

Clara Gomez is averaging 4.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 52.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.