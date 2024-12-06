Poulakidas leads Yale against Vermont after 25-point game

Vermont Catamounts (5-5) at Yale Bulldogs (4-5) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Vermont after…

Vermont Catamounts (5-5) at Yale Bulldogs (4-5)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Vermont after John Poulakidas scored 25 points in Yale’s 84-78 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 in home games. Yale is third in the Ivy League with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaac Celiscar averaging 2.3.

The Catamounts have gone 1-3 away from home. Vermont is second in the America East giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Yale scores 84.0 points, 17.3 more per game than the 66.7 Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Yale gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poulakidas averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.

TJ Hurley averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.