Potter scores 19 as Miami (OH) knocks off Sacred Heart 94-76

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Reece Potter scored 19 points off the bench to help lead Miami (OH) past Sacred Heart 94-76 on Sunday.

Potter went 8 of 8 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) for the RedHawks (7-4). Kam Craft scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Brant Byers had 10 points and shot 4 for 7, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Tanner Thomas finished with 15 points for the Pioneers (4-8). Sacred Heart also got 11 points from Griffin Barrouk. Fallou Gueye also had 10 points.

Miami (OH) took the lead with 9:42 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Potter led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 50-30 at the break. Miami (OH) was outscored by Sacred Heart in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Potter led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Miami (OH)’s next game is Monday against Defiance at home, and Sacred Heart hosts Manhattanville on Sunday.

