Portland visits Oregon State following Mackinnon’s 22-point game

Portland Pilots (5-9, 0-1 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (10-3)

Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Oregon State after Max Mackinnon scored 22 points in Portland’s 89-73 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Beavers are 8-1 in home games. Oregon State is fourth in the WCC scoring 75.9 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Pilots have gone 0-1 against WCC opponents. Portland is 4-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oregon State scores 75.9 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 78.3 Portland gives up. Portland averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Oregon State gives up.

The Beavers and Pilots meet Monday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is averaging 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Beavers.

A.Rapp is averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Pilots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.