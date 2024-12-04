Portland State visits Seattle U after Henderson’s 22-point performance

Portland State Vikings (4-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-5) Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -7.5; over/under…

Portland State Vikings (4-3) at Seattle U Redhawks (2-5)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Seattle U after Jaylin Henderson scored 22 points in Portland State’s 71-68 win against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Redhawks are 1-1 on their home court. Seattle U has a 2-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings are 1-2 on the road. Portland State averages 85.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Seattle U’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State averages 15.6 more points per game (85.3) than Seattle U allows (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: John Christofilis is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 10.7 points.

Henderson is averaging 15.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Vikings.

