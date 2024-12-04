Portland State Vikings face the Omaha Mavericks on 3-game win streak

Omaha Mavericks (4-4) at Portland State Vikings (3-2) Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland State will try…

Omaha Mavericks (4-4) at Portland State Vikings (3-2)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Vikings take on Omaha.

The Vikings have gone 2-1 at home. Portland State has a 1-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Mavericks are 1-3 in road games. Omaha has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Portland State scores 60.0 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 69.4 Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Portland State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Grace Cave averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

