Portland State takes on Air Force, looks to halt 3-game slide

Air Force Falcons (9-2) at Portland State Vikings (3-5)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State aims to end its three-game slide when the Vikings play Air Force.

The Vikings are 2-2 in home games. Portland State averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Falcons are 1-2 in road games. Air Force has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Portland State scores 55.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 59.6 Air Force allows. Air Force scores 5.3 more points per game (67.4) than Portland State allows (62.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 10.6 points.

Milahnie Perry is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Falcons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

