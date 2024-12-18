Portland State faces Pacific on 3-game road slide

Portland State Vikings (5-5) at Pacific Tigers (5-7) Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under…

Portland State Vikings (5-5) at Pacific Tigers (5-7)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State travels to Pacific looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Tigers are 3-1 in home games. Pacific is ninth in the WCC scoring 71.3 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Vikings are 1-3 in road games. Portland State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Pacific is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State scores 15.1 more points per game (84.8) than Pacific allows (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Ralph is averaging 17.4 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

Jaylin Henderson is averaging 14.8 points for the Vikings.

