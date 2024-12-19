Portland State faces Air Force, seeks to break 3-game slide

Air Force Falcons (9-2) at Portland State Vikings (3-5) Portland, Oregon; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland State heads…

Air Force Falcons (9-2) at Portland State Vikings (3-5)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State heads into the matchup with Air Force as losers of three in a row.

The Vikings have gone 2-2 in home games. Portland State is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Falcons are 1-2 on the road. Air Force is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Portland State scores 55.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 59.6 Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Portland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 10.6 points.

Milahnie Perry is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Falcons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

