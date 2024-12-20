Portland Pilots play the Pacific Tigers on 12-game win streak

Pacific Tigers (5-6, 1-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-0, 1-0 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Pacific Tigers (5-6, 1-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (12-0, 1-0 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into a matchup with Pacific as winners of 12 consecutive games.

The Pilots have gone 7-0 at home. Portland is the top team in the WCC with 17.3 assists per game led by McKelle Meek averaging 3.8.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 against WCC opponents. Pacific is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Portland’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Pacific allows. Pacific averages 62.8 points per game, 4.6 more than the 58.2 Portland gives up.

The Pilots and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emme Shearer is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 16.3 points and 2.7 steals.

Elizabeth Elliott is averaging 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 10-0, averaging 78.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.