Portland Pilots face the Loyola Marymount Lions, look for 12th straight win

Portland Pilots (11-0) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-2) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to keep…

Portland Pilots (11-0) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-2)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to keep its 11-game win streak alive when the Pilots take on Loyola Marymount.

The Lions have gone 3-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks fifth in the WCC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ali’a Matavao averaging 2.4.

The Pilots are 2-0 on the road.

Loyola Marymount averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Portland allows. Portland averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Loyola Marymount allows.

The Lions and Pilots meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandi Williams averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

Maisie Burnham is shooting 54.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Pilots.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.