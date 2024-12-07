Portland hosts Tensaie and UTEP

UTEP Miners (4-2) at Portland Pilots (9-0)
Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UTEP takes on Portland after Ivane Tensaie scored 21 points in UTEP’s 81-68 loss to the BYU Cougars.
The Pilots have gone 5-0 at home. Portland averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 21.2 points per game.
The Miners are 1-0 on the road. UTEP is seventh in the CUSA scoring 68.0 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.
Portland averages 80.9 points, 21.6 more per game than the 59.3 UTEP allows. UTEP has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Emme Shearer is shooting 54.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Pilots.
Tensaie is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 17.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
