Portland hosts Portland State following Burnham’s 25-point performance

Portland State Vikings (3-4) at Portland Pilots (10-0) Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Portland State…

Portland State Vikings (3-4) at Portland Pilots (10-0)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces Portland State after Maisie Burnham scored 25 points in Portland’s 83-67 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Pilots are 6-0 in home games. Portland is 10-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Vikings are 1-2 in road games. Portland State averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Portland averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.7 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Portland has allowed to its opponents (41.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Burnham is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Pilots.

Rhema Ogele is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Vikings.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.