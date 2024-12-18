Portland faces Loyola Marymount, looks for 4th straight road win

Portland Pilots (11-0) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-2) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to…

Portland Pilots (11-0) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-2)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Pilots take on Loyola Marymount.

The Lions have gone 3-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pilots are 2-0 in road games. Portland scores 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 21.1 points per game.

Loyola Marymount scores 73.8 points, 14.7 more per game than the 59.1 Portland allows. Portland scores 18.4 more points per game (80.2) than Loyola Marymount allows (61.8).

The Lions and Pilots face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya Hernandez is scoring 15.0 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Lions.

Maisie Burnham is averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Pilots.

