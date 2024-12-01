Porter’s 18 help Middle Tennessee down UAB 76-69

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jestin Porter scored 18 points as Middle Tennessee beat UAB 76-69 on Sunday night. Porter shot…

Porter shot 6 for 17 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Blue Raiders (6-2). Justin Bufford added 15 points while shooting 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Essam Mostafa had 12 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field.

Yaxel Lendeborg led the way for the Blazers (4-5) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ja’Borri McGhee added 16 points for UAB. Tyren Moore finished with 12 points.

Middle Tennessee took the lead with 16:57 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Porter led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-28 at the break. Middle Tennessee was outscored by UAB in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Bufford led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

