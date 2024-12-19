Porter’s 14 lead Middle Tennessee over Lipscomb 67-65

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jestin Porter had 14 points in Middle Tennessee’s 67-65 win over Lipscomb on Thursday night. Porter…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jestin Porter had 14 points in Middle Tennessee’s 67-65 win over Lipscomb on Thursday night.

Porter also contributed eight rebounds for the Blue Raiders (9-3). Essam Mostafa scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 11 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line and added 10 rebounds.

Jacob Ognacevic led the Bisons (7-5) in scoring, finishing with 32 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Lipscomb also got 11 points from Gyasi Powell. The Bisons broke a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Middle Tennessee went into halftime leading Lipscomb 37-30. Porter scored seven points in the half. Justin Bufford’s basket with 3:23 remaining in the second half gave Middle Tennessee the lead for good at 65-64.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

