Porter and North Carolina Central host Longwood

Longwood Lancers (10-3) at North Carolina Central Eagles (6-8)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts Longwood after Keishon Porter scored 25 points in North Carolina Central’s 112-67 victory over the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

The Eagles have gone 3-2 in home games. North Carolina Central is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lancers are 2-0 on the road. Longwood ranks fourth in the Big South with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kris Mickens averaging 2.0.

North Carolina Central averages 79.1 points, 12.5 more per game than the 66.6 Longwood allows. Longwood’s 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (48.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Po’Boigh King is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Eagles.

Michael Christmas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

