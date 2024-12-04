Porter and Loyola Marymount host Colorado State

Loyola Marymount Lions (3-3) at Colorado State Rams (4-3) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams…

Loyola Marymount Lions (3-3) at Colorado State Rams (4-3)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -8.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on Colorado State after Jevon Porter scored 29 points in Loyola Marymount’s 73-70 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams have gone 3-1 in home games. Colorado State scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Lions have gone 0-1 away from home. Loyola Marymount is fifth in the WCC giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Colorado State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nique Clifford is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Rams.

Porter is averaging 17 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.