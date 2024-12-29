Pope leads Texas State against UT Arlington after 23-point performance

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7) at Texas State Bobcats (8-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7) at Texas State Bobcats (8-4, 1-0 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts UT Arlington after Tylan Pope scored 23 points in Texas State’s 83-61 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Bobcats are 5-0 in home games. Texas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh O’Garro averaging 5.3.

The Mavericks are 1-4 on the road. UT Arlington has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

Texas State makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). UT Arlington averages 10.8 more points per game (77.9) than Texas State allows (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Morgan is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bobcats.

Brody Robinson is averaging 7.7 points for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

