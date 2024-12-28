Pope leads Texas State against UT Arlington after 23-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7) at Texas State Bobcats (8-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-7) at Texas State Bobcats (8-4, 1-0 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State takes on UT Arlington after Tylan Pope scored 23 points in Texas State’s 83-61 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Bobcats are 5-0 in home games. Texas State scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 1-4 away from home. UT Arlington averages 14.7 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Brody Robinson with 3.0.

Texas State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 10.8 more points per game (77.9) than Texas State allows to opponents (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Drue Drinnon averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Darius Burford is averaging 8.7 points for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

