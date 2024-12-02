Poock leads Murray State against Saint Louis after 29-point performance

Murray State Racers (3-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-5) St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays…

Murray State Racers (3-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-5)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Saint Louis after Halli Poock scored 29 points in Murray State’s 105-57 victory over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Billikens have gone 1-1 at home. Saint Louis allows 87.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.3 points per game.

The Racers have gone 2-1 away from home. Murray State averages 18.4 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Haven Ford with 6.2.

Saint Louis averages 70.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 71.2 Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Saint Louis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Gray is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.6 points for the Billikens.

Ford averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

