Poock leads Murray State against Alabama

Murray State Racers (5-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes…

Murray State Racers (5-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Alabama after Halli Poock scored 30 points in Murray State’s 116-80 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Crimson Tide are 5-0 on their home court. Alabama is sixth in the SEC with 42.6 points per game in the paint led by Sarah Ashlee Barker averaging 9.6.

The Racers are 3-1 in road games. Murray State leads college basketball averaging 11.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.2% from deep. Poock leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 38.3% from 3-point range.

Alabama makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Murray State scores 36.9 more points per game (91.1) than Alabama allows (54.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Barker is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Crimson Tide.

Katelyn Young is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Racers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.