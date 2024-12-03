Poock and Murray State host Saint Louis

Murray State Racers (3-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-5) St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes…

Murray State Racers (3-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-5)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on Saint Louis after Halli Poock scored 29 points in Murray State’s 105-57 victory over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Billikens are 1-1 on their home court. Saint Louis has a 2-5 record against teams above .500.

The Racers are 2-1 on the road. Murray State has a 0-2 record against opponents over .500.

Saint Louis scores 70.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 71.2 Murray State allows. Murray State has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Gray is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Billikens.

Haven Ford is averaging 17 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and two steals for the Racers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.